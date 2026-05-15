Queer Joy Collaborative Spring Sing

Get ready to sing along — Queer Joy Chorus is bringing our Spring Sing to Bombyx on June 20th, 5–7pm, and we can't wait to share the stage with you.

This year we're thrilled to perform at Bombyx, one of the Pioneer Valley's most beloved venues, with its stunning acoustics and professional stage. Expect a joyful, roof-raising set spanning choral classics, beloved pop anthems, and songs that'll delight kids and adults alike — all performed with the warmth and exuberance that QJC is known for. Whether you're a lifelong choral music lover, a pop fan, or just someone who believes music is better together, there's something here for you.

After the concert, stick around for a potluck picnic — bring a dish, bring a blanket, and come ready to connect with an incredible community. All are welcome. Seriously, all of you. Come as you are, bring your family, bring your neighbors, and let's celebrate queer joy together.