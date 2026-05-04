R.I.S.E. Fest: Resilience in Self Expression

The Northampton Arts Council and risefest413 are proud to present the Second Annual R.I.S.E. Fest—a community celebration dedicated to honoring the creative voices of our youth.

R.I.S.E. (Resilience in Self Expression) is built on the belief that art is a powerful tool for wellness. By providing a platform for young people to express themselves through various mediums, we foster self-esteem and create lasting community connections.

Event Highlights

Main Stage Performances (Auditorium)

Literary Keynotes: Hear from global bestseller Jeff Kinney (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), co-founder Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Sunshine, Hey, Kiddo), and NHS Alumna Fiona Cook (The Wheel of the Year).

Dance & Music: High-energy performances by Art in Motion and talented area youth bands.

Interactive Workshops (Band Room)

Hands-on Creativity: Join workshops in visual arts, digital media, and illustration throughout the afternoon (11:30 AM – 4:00 PM).

Mental Health Illustration: A special session with Cara Bean, author of Here I Am, I Am Me.

Community & Makers' Market

Youth Makers’ Market: Support young entrepreneurs and artists at our curated vendor fair.

Resource Hub: Connect with local organizations, including headline sponsor Cutchins Programs for Children & Families, to learn about youth wellness and arts resources.