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"Ragtime Five" Brass Quintet Concert

"Ragtime Five" Brass Quintet Concert

The "Ragtime Five" Brass Quintet plays a concert of music from 1890s- 1920s featuring ragtime, swing, marches, and more! The Arbors is handicapped accessible. Admission is free. The concert is funded by the Arbors at Amherst, and from a grant from Amherst Cultural Council, which is supported by The Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

Arbors at Amherst Assisted Living
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Ragtime Five Brass Quintet
413-535-7220
sheldontrumpet@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Sheldon Ross
sheldontrumpet@gmail.com
Arbors at Amherst Assisted Living
130 University Dr.
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-548-6800
info@arborsassistedliving.com
arborsassistedliving,com