"Ragtime Five" Brass Quintet Concert
"Ragtime Five" Brass Quintet Concert
The "Ragtime Five" Brass Quintet plays a concert of music from 1890s- 1920s featuring ragtime, swing, marches, and more! The Arbors is handicapped accessible. Admission is free. The concert is funded by the Arbors at Amherst, and from a grant from Amherst Cultural Council, which is supported by The Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
Arbors at Amherst Assisted Living
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Ragtime Five Brass Quintet
413-535-7220
sheldontrumpet@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sheldon Ross
sheldontrumpet@gmail.com
Arbors at Amherst Assisted Living
130 University Dr.Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413-548-6800
info@arborsassistedliving.com