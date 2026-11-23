Join your neighbors for a fun, free Black Friday alternative: Easthampton's very own Really Really Free Market! RRFM aims to reimagine the 'free market' as a place where goods and services really are free. Bring whatever you have to give (included but not limited to household items, clothing, books, toys and children's items, art supplies, entertainment, skills, plants, pet supplies) and take what you want. Come even if you don't have anything to give--to receive with gratitude is also a gift.

Guidelines:

- Please wear a mask! We will have some to share.

- Bring USEFUL items (good condition, clean)

- BRING LEFTOVER ITEMS HOME WITH YOU!

- Conflicts where people want the same items will be resolved with rock, paper, scissors

- Clean up after yourself!

- Bring a blanket or table to display your items out

- Bring bags and boxes so you and your neighbors can carry items home