Revolution to Reflection: Performers Bring Historical Characters to Life

Performers led by Bob Marcus, Artistic Director of Tiny Theater, will play authors and historical figures featured on the Brattleboro Words Trail on Wednesday, June 24, from 6pm to 8pm. The performers will indulge the audience in a live interaction and play-act historical figures including Rudyard Kipling, commune leader John Humphrey Noyes, Lucy Terry Prince, Saul Bellow, Royall and Mary Tyler, Madame Sherri, Dr. Robert Ferdinand Wesselhoeft of water-cure fame and others whose stories span 250 years of the American experience.

The event, titled 'Revolution to Reflection: Live on the Brattleboro Words Trail’' will be held outdoors on the town lawn behind the new Brattleboro Amtrak Station on Depot Street, Brattleboro, Vermont. The performances will also feature live music by Pete and Linda Simoneaux. Attendance to the event is free and audiences are advised to bring chairs, blankets and picnic, some seating will be provided. Come early to park. In case of rain, the event will be held at the Brooks Memorial Library’s main room.

