Revolutionary War Drumming

During the American Revolution, drums, drumming, and drummers played a critical role in field communication in both the American and British armies. Drumming was not only heard over long distances, but the rhythms conveyed specific messages to the troops–to assemble, to keep pace, or to hold fire for a conference with the enemy.

In this special demonstration, the three members of the Massachusetts Bay Drummers–Lance Piantaggini, Joe McSweeney, Chris Mulqueen–will use rope tension drums like those used during the Revolutionary War to play specific rudiments and rhythms that were used during the War. The drummers will share information about the history of the rope drum, compare past drumming to contemporary marching snare drum performances, and take questions from the audience. The trio will be dressed in uniforms inspired by Captain Jacob Allen's company of Colonel Bailey's Massachusetts 2nd Regiment. ​