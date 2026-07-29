Ron Ramsay’s Berkshire Music Salon Series at NRM

Planned in conjunction with Norman Rockwell Museum’s American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell, this three-part musical salon series will explore how artists and songwriters have shaped the American imagination over the last 250 years. Featuring acclaimed Berkshire performers Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora, each thematic salon blends storytelling, history and a wide range of musical genres including patriotic songs, jazz standards, pop classics, and Broadway favorites.

Terrace seating (weather permitting)

August 20: American Reflections: Rockwell and the Moral Imagination

September 3: Visions of a Nation: Who Gets to be American?

Ron Ramsay is a Berkshire-born performer, music director, and educator with a five-decade career spanning Broadway, cabaret, and concert stages. Founder of Berkshire Music Salon (est. 2024) and lead vocalist of The Jolly Ranchers, whose narrative-driven work blends the American Songbook, Broadway, jazz, and historical storytelling. He shares a 13-year collaboration with Samantha Talora. His solo NYC show A Life Rewritten was hailed as “a Tour de Force,” and he recently appeared with Samantha in In Good Company at Don’t Tell Mama in NYC.

Samantha Talora is a concert and cabaret artist based in the Berkshires. A principal interpreter of David Friedman’s celebrated songbook, collaborating with the composer himself, she is recognized for her luminous sincerity and refined vocal clarity. She has also been featured with the Savannah Voice Festival, founded by legendary baritone Sherrill Milnes. Her show, Trust the Wind: The Songs of David Friedman, at Don’t Tell Mama NYC, earned her praise as “a stunning voice—crystal clear, every note clean and intentional, soaring effortlessly through the highs and resonating with rich depth in the lows.” Talora is a sought-after performer and curator, and has been collaborating with Ron Ramsay for 13 years on concert programs presented at distinguished venues throughout the northeast.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/ron-ramsays-berkshire-music-salon-series-at-nrm-2/