RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND

Praised as “the greatest songwriter on the planet,” by Sir Elton John, Rufus Wainwright joins Symphony New Hampshire for a special one-night-only engagement performing selections from his albums Rufus does Judy at Carnegie Hall and Want One, Want Two, and beyond. On the mark of its 20th anniversary this year,Wainwright’s Rufus Does Judy is undoubtedly one of the most sensational shows from his incredible career, an exhilarating and loving recreation of Judy Garland’s infamous 1961 comeback concert. Rufus Does Judy made its premiere at Carnegie Hall in 2006 and garnered Wainwright’s first Grammy® nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Wainwright will curate a special selection of his favorite songs from the album. 2026 will be the last time he reprises this iconic show.