Sandglass Theater Presents FERAL

Have you heard the joke about the she-wolf that is bitten by a werewolf and turns into a woman? No? This production presents the punch line of this strange and dark farce of domestication. Feral invites audiences on a woman’s journey as she experiences the tension between her intuitive knowledge and learned societal behavior, captured by an allegorical transformation into a werewolf. As the woman tries to reintegrate this wild voice, she wrestles with her sanity while being diagnosed with a growing feral condition. Within the protection of her domelike dress, domestic acts are disrupted by ancestral visitations and dreams of wolves.