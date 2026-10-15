Schubert / Bruckner
Schubert / Bruckner
The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) continues its 48th and final celebratory season on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., exploring the Austrian symphonic tradition with works by Schubert and Bruckner, led by conductor Benjamin Zander at Symphony Hall. The BPO concert is paired with Benjamin Zander’s popular Guide to the Music pre-concert talk beginning at 1:45 p.m., engaging classical music novices and aficionados alike in the concert experience.
Symphony Hall
$8+
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Boston Philharmonic Orchestra
617.236.0999
Symphony Hall
301 Massachusetts Ave.Boston, Massachusetts 02115
(617) 876-4275
info@globalartslive.org