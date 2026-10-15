Schubert / Bruckner

The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) continues its 48th and final celebratory season on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 3:00 p.m., exploring the Austrian symphonic tradition with works by Schubert and Bruckner, led by conductor Benjamin Zander at Symphony Hall. The BPO concert is paired with Benjamin Zander’s popular Guide to the Music pre-concert talk beginning at 1:45 p.m., engaging classical music novices and aficionados alike in the concert experience.