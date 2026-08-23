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Sculpture in the Season: Open Studio & Halloween at Underhill Ironworks

Sculpture in the Season: Open Studio & Halloween at Underhill Ironworks

Visit Underhill Ironworks for Fall Open Studio and explore the work of Vermont sculptor Gerald K. Stoner.

Wander through the gallery and outdoor sculpture gardens, where large- and small-scale steel sculptures are displayed throughout the landscape. Experience the work against the backdrop of Vermont’s fall foliage, and see new and recent sculptures and works in progress.

🎃 In the spirit of October, Halloween vignettes will be tucked around the gallery, adding a seasonal twist to the Open Studio weekend.

Sculpture is available for purchase, with delivery and installation options near and far.

October 3–4, 2026 • 10 AM–5 PM both days
Underhill Ironworks • Underhill, Vermont

Free and open to the public.

Can’t make Open Studio weekend? The gallery and sculpture grounds are open seven days a week.

Gerald K Stoner Sculpture
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Vermont Crafts Council
802-279-9495
vermontcraftscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.vermontcrafts.com/contact/

Artist Group Info

Gerald K Stoner
geraldkstoner@yahoo.com
https://www.geraldkstoner.com/
Gerald K Stoner Sculpture
185 River Rd
Underhill, Vermont 05489
802-324-3897
geraldkstoner@yahoo.com
https://www.geraldkstoner.com/