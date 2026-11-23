Season of Light: Annual Holiday Exhibit at Fiddleheads Gallery
Season of Light: Annual Holiday Exhibit at Fiddleheads Gallery
An exhibit of smaller, handcrafted, fine art paintings and sculpture by more than 40 regional artists, suitable for gift-giving. Additional functional and seasonal art and fine craft including ornaments, sculpture, pottery, scarves, wooden-ware, jewelry, gourd-art, prints, and more, plus one of the best selections of art cards in New England, are available in the gift shop.
Fiddleheads Gallery
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Deerfield Valley Art Association Members
Fiddleheads Gallery
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360
margedvaa@gmail.com