Seba Molnar at The Mad Monkfish

The Seba Molnar Quartet plays live at Mad Monkfish, Cambridge, July 16 at 7pm.

Join Boston-based saxophonist, composer, and creator of the Charles River Jazz Festival, Seba Molnar, for an evening of live jazz, good food, and hand crafted cocktails at the Mad Monkfish on Thursday, July 16 at 7pm.

Featuring an all-star ensemble with:

Seba Molnar on sax

Jiri Nedoma on keys

Mike Gary on bass

Tyson Jackson on drums

This performance promises an electrifying night of adventurous improvisation, deep grooves, and creative interplay.

NOTE:

Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere of the Jazz Baroness Room at The Mad Monkfish, where you can sip your favorite drink, savor sushi or Thai cuisine, and enjoy the mesmerizing sounds of a remarkable jazz ensemble. Whether you're a seasoned jazz aficionado or simply seeking a delightful night out, this event promises to be a treat for your senses. To keep this vibrant jazz scene alive, we require a minimum spend of $25 per person, since all ticket proceeds go directly to the musicians. If a guest spends less than $25, the difference will be added to the check—this small gesture helps us keep the restaurant running and the music flowing. We’re grateful for your support—it’s what keeps the spirit of live jazz alive here at The Mad Monkfish.

Our full bar and food menus are available to complement the musical experience, so indulge in our renowned cuisine while supporting live jazz at The Mad Monkfish. Together, we can keep the music playing!

MORE BIO DATA:

Originally from Canton, New York, Molnar moved to Boston in 2012 to study at Berklee College of Music, where he trained with renowned saxophonists George Garzone, Bill Pierce, and Tia Fuller. Since then, he has emerged as an in-demand performer and collaborator, sharing stages with acclaimed artists including Patrice Rushen, Ghost-Note, Keyon Harrold, Braxton Cook, Makaya McCraven, Debo Ray, Farayi Malek, and many more.

More than a traditional jazz group, the Seba Molnar Band is a vibrant, multidimensional collective rooted in Boston’s creative music community. While deeply grounded in jazz tradition, the band stretches beyond stylistic boundaries, drawing influence from funk, hip-hop, psychedelic rock, and global music traditions to create an immersive and genre-defying live experience. Their performances balance adventurous improvisation with powerful grooves and cinematic textures, inviting audiences into new sonic territory.

Molnar released his debut album, Level Up, in 2020, and his latest project, J.F.R., is an experimental reflection on today’s political and cultural climate, blending free jazz, spoken word, and curated samples into a bold, multidimensional statement on contemporary life.

Beyond performing, Molnar is the founder and executive director of the Boston Jazz Foundation and co-founder of the Charles River Jazz Festival, which has rapidly become one of Boston’s leading jazz events, drawing thousands each year. Through performance, education, and community engagement, Molnar and his collaborators remain committed to expanding access to jazz while helping shape the future of Boston’s cultural landscape.