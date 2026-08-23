The September 4 First Fridays at Five, presented by Mill Town Foundation, will feature live music and dance, art, family fun, shopping, food, and entertainment throughout downtown Pittsfield.

Persip Park, 175 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

- Misty Blues

- Beer garden with Hot Plate Brewing Co.

Rain location: Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 27 East Street

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The Mobile Museum of Tolerance (MMOT) will offer an open-house experience featuring “What We Carry Forward: An Exploration of Art” from 5 to 7:30 pm at the South end of the road closure.

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Palace Park, 122 North Street, 5 to 8 pm

- Art in the Park: Jill McLean draws a large ink sketch of First Friday

- Live Pottery Demo with Jim Horsford

Rain Location: Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue

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Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue, 5 to 8 pm

- Berkshire Art Association presents TUNE IN, a biennial juried exhibit

- Paper Blooms with Paper Petals Artist Elizabeth Nelson

Rain Location: Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue

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North Street in front of Crawford Square, 137 North Street

- Free Balloon Twisting with Andrew the Balloonatic

- Fitness professional, Aimee Marshall, hosts a Free (DROP-IN) Cardio Drumming Class from 5 to 6:30 pm

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North Street:

-Makers Market at First Fridays at Five

-Food Vendors

-Family Fun Zone

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First Fridays Artswalk:

First Fridays Artswalk will showcase artists at venues throughout downtown Pittsfield from 5 to 8 pm including Clock Tower Artists, Framework by Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., Hotel on North, Indie Readery and Records, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, Sanctum Gallery, Solarium Plant Shop, and the Soda Chef. Follow a virtual walking tour on the free Downtown Pittsfield App and enjoy opening receptions with the artists.

First Fridays at Five is led by the City of Pittsfield and Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and will take place in downtown Pittsfield on May 1, June 5, August 7, and September 4, 2026. A portion of North Street will be closed during the event.

Season partners and sponsors include AccessPlus, MountainOne, Guardian, and Mill Town Foundation.

For more information and a full event listing, visit https://lovepittsfield.com/first-fridays.

