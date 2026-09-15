Shadow, Sound, Spectacle presents Literary Monsters
Shadow, Sound, Spectacle presents Literary Monsters
Celebrate spooky season with Shadow, Sound, Spectacle at Blackbird! Part rock concert, part shadow puppet show, and part ghost story, Literary Monsters brings Poe, Shelley, Stoker, Dickinson, and more to life through original music, handcrafted puppetry, and visual storytelling. Join us Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM for this special performance celebrating the release of the new Literary Monsters EP.
Blackbird
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Shadow, Sound, Spectacle
413-588-1688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jess Martin
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
Blackbird
27 Pleasant StreetNorthampton, Massachusetts 01060
413.209.2234
law@blackbirdnorthampton.com