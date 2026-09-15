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Shadow, Sound, Spectacle presents Literary Monsters

Shadow, Sound, Spectacle presents Literary Monsters

Celebrate spooky season with Shadow, Sound, Spectacle at Blackbird! Part rock concert, part shadow puppet show, and part ghost story, Literary Monsters brings Poe, Shelley, Stoker, Dickinson, and more to life through original music, handcrafted puppetry, and visual storytelling. Join us Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM for this special performance celebrating the release of the new Literary Monsters EP.

Blackbird
$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shadow, Sound, Spectacle
413-588-1688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.jessmartin-music.com/

Artist Group Info

Jess Martin
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.jessmartin-music.com/
Blackbird
27 Pleasant Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
413.209.2234
law@blackbirdnorthampton.com
https://blackbirdnorthampton.com/