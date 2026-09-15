Shadow, Sound, Spectacle presents Literary Monsters

Celebrate spooky season with Shadow, Sound, Spectacle at Blackbird! Part rock concert, part shadow puppet show, and part ghost story, Literary Monsters brings Poe, Shelley, Stoker, Dickinson, and more to life through original music, handcrafted puppetry, and visual storytelling. Join us Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM for this special performance celebrating the release of the new Literary Monsters EP.