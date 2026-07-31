Shadow, Sound, Spectacle presents Literary Monsters

Literary Monsters is part concert, part puppet show, part ghost story—and all spectacle.

Join Shadow, Sound, Spectacle for an evening of original live music, shadow puppetry, video projection, and storytelling inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe, Mary Shelley, Washington Irving, Emily Dickinson, Bram Stoker, and others. This imaginative multimedia performance explores a timeless question: What is a monster?

The evening opens with the world premiere of Dorian Gray Is a Sodomite by special guests Why's It Gotta Be? Theater Group (WIGB), a new 20-minute work inspired by Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. Stay after the show for an artist Q&A and an up-close look at the handcrafted puppets.

All are welcome. Recommended for adults and teens.