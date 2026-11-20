"Silver Bell Nights" is Silver Bell Farm's signature holiday light show event, celebrating the seasons on the farm with glowing displays, festive scenes, and a unique walk-through light trail experience.

Follow the ¾-mile trail through a year on the farm, with winter, spring, summer, and fall brought to life in lights. Along the gravel paths and carriage roads, you’ll find the Peppermint Forest, our 30-foot Pixel Tree, Cupid’s Cove, the Silver Bell Dino Reserve, light tunnels, and a few new surprises.

There’s plenty to enjoy before and after your walk, too!

🚂 Unlimited Barrel Train rides, weather permitting

✨ Illuminated play areas and activities

🐐 Goats at Santa’s Barnyard

🎅 Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting guests every night

☕ Seasonal treats and hot cocoa available for purchase at the City Sidewalk Cafe & Bakery

🔥 Fire pits for warming up and enjoying s’mores

🎁 Ornaments, farm-made candles, and more in our gift shop

Explore at your own pace, with indoor spaces, heated restrooms, and fire pits available when you need a break.

Silver Bell Nights is more than a light show - it’s a cherished family tradition!

📅 Select evenings beginning November 20, 2026

🎟️ $24 per person

Children 2 and under are free.