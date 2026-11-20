Silver Bell Nights Holiday Light Experience
Silver Bell Nights Holiday Light Experience
"Silver Bell Nights" is Silver Bell Farm's signature holiday light show event, celebrating the seasons on the farm with glowing displays, festive scenes, and a unique walk-through light trail experience.
Follow the ¾-mile trail through a year on the farm, with winter, spring, summer, and fall brought to life in lights. Along the gravel paths and carriage roads, you’ll find the Peppermint Forest, our 30-foot Pixel Tree, Cupid’s Cove, the Silver Bell Dino Reserve, light tunnels, and a few new surprises.
There’s plenty to enjoy before and after your walk, too!
🚂 Unlimited Barrel Train rides, weather permitting
✨ Illuminated play areas and activities
🐐 Goats at Santa’s Barnyard
🎅 Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting guests every night
☕ Seasonal treats and hot cocoa available for purchase at the City Sidewalk Cafe & Bakery
🔥 Fire pits for warming up and enjoying s’mores
🎁 Ornaments, farm-made candles, and more in our gift shop
Explore at your own pace, with indoor spaces, heated restrooms, and fire pits available when you need a break.
Silver Bell Nights is more than a light show - it’s a cherished family tradition!
📅 Select evenings beginning November 20, 2026
🎟️ $24 per person
Children 2 and under are free.