Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Joy Clark plus Luke Concannon, Midnight Betty, and Lizzie Mandell
Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Joy Clark plus Luke Concannon, Midnight Betty, and Lizzie Mandell
Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of exceptional songwriting featuring Joy Clark, Luke Concannon, Midnight Betty, and Lizzy Mandell. The concert opens with Luke Concannon, Lizzy Mandell, and Midnight Betty performing an intimate in-the-round set before Louisiana singer-songwriter Joy Clark and her quartet close the evening. Blending folk, Americana, indie, country, and blues influences, these acclaimed artists bring heartfelt songs, rich harmonies, and compelling stories to the stage for a memorable night of original music.
Next Stage Arts
$10-26
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Joy Clark
heather@nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org