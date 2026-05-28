With decades of musical experience to draw from, this group of dedicated southern rock fans created Skynyrd's Hatchet as a balls-to-the-wall southern rock and roll show that covers the many hits and deep cuts from these two infamous bands. From the high energy opening riffs of "Workin' for MCA" and "Flirtin' with Disaster", to the danceable fan favorites such as "I Know a Little" and "Sweet Home Alabama", and faithfully realizing the epic sounds of "Dreams I'll Never See" and "Free Bird", a Skynyrd's Hatchet Show gives southern rock fans everything they could ask for and more.