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Smith Student Art Sale

Smith Student Art Sale

The Smith Office for the Arts (SOFA) is hosting a Student Art Sale just in time for the holidays. You are invited to purchase work created by Smith students including prints, fashion, photographs, jewelry, accessories and more by over 50 students from across campus.

Smith College Carroll Room at the Campus Center
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Smith College Carroll Room at the Campus Center
Smith College Campus Center, 100 Elm St
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063