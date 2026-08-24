© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Song & Story Swap with guest artist Mike Agranoff

Song & Story Swap with guest artist Mike Agranoff

Join the Pioneer Valley Folklore Society's monthly Song & Story Swap, now in its 31st year, featuring guest folksinger and storyteller Mike Agranoff. Agranoff is a singer-songfinder who uncovers gems from traditional ballads, fiddle tunes, Tin Pan Alley, and contemporary folk on fingerstyle guitar, English concertina, piano, banjo, or a cappella, and is known for original recitations that captivate audiences. The evening opens with a round of song and story sharing on the theme "Funny," open to participants of all experience levels. Listeners are welcome too. Free admission; suggested minimum donation to the artist is $10. Parking available in the lot behind the church. Info: Paul Kaplan, (413) 687-5002. https://pvfs.us

First Church
Free; suggested donation $10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Pioneer Valley Folklore Society
(413) 687-5002
paulkaplanmusic@gmail.com
https://pvfs.us

Artist Group Info

Mike Agranoff
https://mikeagranoff.com/home.php
First Church
165 Main St.
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
(413) 687-5002
https://pvfs.us