Song & Story Swap with guest artist Mike Agranoff

Join the Pioneer Valley Folklore Society's monthly Song & Story Swap, now in its 31st year, featuring guest folksinger and storyteller Mike Agranoff. Agranoff is a singer-songfinder who uncovers gems from traditional ballads, fiddle tunes, Tin Pan Alley, and contemporary folk on fingerstyle guitar, English concertina, piano, banjo, or a cappella, and is known for original recitations that captivate audiences. The evening opens with a round of song and story sharing on the theme "Funny," open to participants of all experience levels. Listeners are welcome too. Free admission; suggested minimum donation to the artist is $10. Parking available in the lot behind the church. Info: Paul Kaplan, (413) 687-5002. https://pvfs.us