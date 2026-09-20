Song & Story Swap with singer-songwriter Paul Sprawl

The monthly Song & Story Swap, now in its thirty-first year, welcomes rootsy Americana singer-songwriter Paul Sprawl as guest performer.

Originally from Southern California and semi-nomadic since 1997, Sprawl quit his day job to pursue a full-time music career, bringing his live voice and acoustic guitar performances directly to audiences across North America and Western Europe. His music blends rootsy Americana with country blues, backed by an extensive discography including 'Blue Suitcase' (produced by Lee Townsend) and 'Dark Night Sky', which grew out of an eight-year off-grid artist residency near Big Bend National Park.

Attendees will be invited to contribute a song or story on the opening round theme of "Imagination." People of all experience levels are welcome to share stories and songs — traditional, newly written, or of personal experience. You can tell, sing, lead everyone in singing, request a song or story, or simply listen.

The Song & Story Swap is open to the public of all ages. Admission is free with a suggested minimum donation of $10 to the artist. Parking is available in the lot behind the church.

For more information, visit https://pvfs.us or https://paulsprawl.com. Contact: Paul Kaplan, 413-687-5002.