Song Share Sessions for Nonbinary, Trans and Women Singer Songwriters
Song Share Sessions for Nonbinary, Trans and Women Singer Songwriters
Community over perfection! Join us for Song Share, a monthly gathering for women, trans, and nonbinary songwriters. Share something new, revisit an old favorite, or come listen and connect. No polish required, just a love of music!
Mill River Music
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Aug 2027
Event Supported By
Jess Martin Music
4135881688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jess Martin
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
Mill River Music
135 King StreetNorthampton, Massachusetts 01060
4135881688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com