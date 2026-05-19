Song Share Sessions for Nonbinary, Trans and Women Singer Songwriters

Join us for a supportive, queer-affirming monthly Song Share session dedicated to nonbinary, trans, and women singer-songwriters and creatives. This is a low-pressure, generative community space designed to share works-in-progress, lyrics, poetry, or any creative musings that are currently inspiring you.

Whether you want to test out a brand-new idea or just listen and connect, the floor is yours. No finished product required! Shop guitars are available on-site if you want to travel light.

Voluntary donations ($1-$5) are appreciated to support the shop staff member staying late, but are not required for entry.