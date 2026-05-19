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Song Share Sessions for Nonbinary, Trans and Women Singer Songwriters

Song Share Sessions for Nonbinary, Trans and Women Singer Songwriters

Join us for a supportive, queer-affirming monthly Song Share session dedicated to nonbinary, trans, and women singer-songwriters and creatives. This is a low-pressure, generative community space designed to share works-in-progress, lyrics, poetry, or any creative musings that are currently inspiring you.

Whether you want to test out a brand-new idea or just listen and connect, the floor is yours. No finished product required! Shop guitars are available on-site if you want to travel light.

Voluntary donations ($1-$5) are appreciated to support the shop staff member staying late, but are not required for entry.

Mill River Music
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Aug 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jess Martin Music
4135881688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.jessmartin-music.com/

Artist Group Info

Jess Martin
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.jessmartin-music.com/
Mill River Music
135 King Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
4135881688
jessrmartin13@gmail.com
https://www.millrivermusic.com/