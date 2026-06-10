Stéphane Wrembel Band
Stéphane Wrembel Band
Acclaimed French guitarist Stéphane Wrembel brings his internationally celebrated blend of jazz, gypsy swing, and world music to Next Stage Arts. Praised by Rolling Stone as “a revelation,” Wrembel is known for his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack work on Midnight in Paris, dazzling virtuosity, and deeply expressive original compositions. Joined by Adrien Chevalier (violin), Ari Folman-Cohen (bass), and Nick Anderson (drums), Wrembel and his world-class band deliver an unforgettable evening of adventurous, genre-defying music that bridges the traditions of Django Reinhardt with contemporary global influences.
Next Stage Arts
$10-26
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Stéphane Wrembel
michelle@michelleroche.com
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org