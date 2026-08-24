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Summer Saturdays at NRM

Summer Saturdays at NRM

Artmaking activities for all ages inspired by the American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell exhibition. Explore the galleries and then get creative. Everyone is welcome.

Supported in part by The Ruth Krauss Foundation, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/summer-saturdays-at-nrm-14/

Norman Rockwell Museum
Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd
Stockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://nrm.org