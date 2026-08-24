Summer Saturdays at NRM
Summer Saturdays at NRM
Artmaking activities for all ages inspired by the American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell exhibition. Explore the galleries and then get creative. Everyone is welcome.
Supported in part by The Ruth Krauss Foundation, Inc.
For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/summer-saturdays-at-nrm-14/
Norman Rockwell Museum
Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale RdStockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org