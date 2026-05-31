Summer Saturdays at NRM

Join Museum Educators weekly, June - August 2026, for artmaking activities for all ages inspired by the American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell exhibition. Explore the galleries and then get creative. Everyone is welcome.

Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/list/?tribe_eventcategory%5B0%5D=795&hide_subsequent_recurrences=1