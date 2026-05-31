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Summer Saturdays at NRM

Summer Saturdays at NRM

Join Museum Educators weekly, June - August 2026, for artmaking activities for all ages inspired by the American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell exhibition. Explore the galleries and then get creative. Everyone is welcome.

Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/list/?tribe_eventcategory%5B0%5D=795&hide_subsequent_recurrences=1

Norman Rockwell Museum
Free with Admission, Drop-in – no reservation required
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd
Stockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://nrm.org