Sunrise in the Sunflowers

DATE | Sunday, July 26th

HOURS | 5:30am - 7:30am

TICKETS | Pre-Ticketed Event $20.00 per person and tickets are good for all day. Tickets can be purchased at www.nhsunflower.com.

DESCRIPTION

Experience the beauty of the sunflower fields at sunrise during Golden Hour at Coppal House Farm. On this special morning, the fields open at 5:30 AM, giving photographers and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the soft early morning light that makes for stunning photos.

Attendance is limited to provide a peaceful experience and ample space for photography. Guests can take advantage of scenic photo props and viewing platforms overlooking the sunflower fields. Whether you're a professional photographer, an aspiring hobbyist, or simply looking to capture memorable family photos, Golden Hour offers a unique way to experience the Sunflower Festival.

Stop by the Strafford County Farm Bureau tent to purchase a breakfast sandwich to enjoy while you take in the view!

