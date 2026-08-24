sweet prince is a one-woman interactive Hamlet.

This production uses a pared-down version of Shakespeare's script to investigate depression, what it means to be “mad,” and grief. At the same time, it joyfully invites members of the audience to participate as the missing characters. In Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet recruits actors to help him prove his uncle is guilty of his father’s murder. Can this Hamlet recruit members of the audience to help her successfully tell this version of the story? Will they act when called upon? Perhaps they’ll even experience a transformation, a spark of new courage, a curiosity to be.

The tour is co-produced by Culture Lab LIC and supported by generous donors through Fractured Atlas.

