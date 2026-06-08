Talk: Arms and Armor of the Moroccan Sultans

Speaker: Dr. Ali Humayun Akhtar

Step into the royal armories of the Moroccan sultans! In this talk, Dr. Ali Humayun Akhtar, Professor at Al Akhawayn University of Morocco, will walk visitors through the history of the Almohad Empire and its successors by providing a deeper understanding of objects in the Museum’s Arms and Armor Galleries—plus a look at related examples around the world. An expert in Arabic, Persian, and Ottoman Turkish, Dr. Akhtar has served as a consultant for the Arms and Armor Galleries, offering critical research and translations of objects and inscriptions.