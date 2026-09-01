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Teen Clothing and Accessory Swap/Free Thrift at the Holyoke Public Library

Teen Clothing and Accessory Swap/Free Thrift at the Holyoke Public Library

The Holyoke Public Library invites teens to come thrift for free at our upcoming Teen Clothing Swap on Wednesday, September 23, from 4:00–7:30 p.m.

The Community Room will be transformed into a free pop-up thrift shop where teens can browse gently used clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories and find new-to-them styles to take home — completely free!

Teens are encouraged to donate items, but no donation is necessary to participate.

Donations Wanted!

Beginning August 24, donations can be dropped off in the Teen Room at the Holyoke Public Library. We are accepting clean, gently used clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and other accessories

Please do not donate underwear, swimsuits, children’s sizes, or stained or damaged clothing.

The Teen Clothing Swap is free and open to teens ages 12–19.

Holyoke Public Library
04:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Holyoke Public Library
4134208101
Holyoke Public Library

Artist Group Info

Teen Room
Holyoke Public Library
250 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
4134208101
http://www.holyokelibrary.org/index.asp