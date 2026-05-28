Tell Me Lies showcases the timeless hits of Fleetwood Mac, a band renowned for their exceptional song writing and energetic live performances. The accomplished members of Tell Me Lies have been creating music together in various styles and combinations for many years. It was only natural for them to unite and honor the unmatched legacy of Fleetwood Mac. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity and a deep respect for their craft, Tell Me Lies meticulously recreates the beloved sounds and visuals of one of the world's most adored best-selling bands.