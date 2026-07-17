TERRY FATOR PURE IMAGINATION: ONCE UPON A VOICE

Legendary Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator has created a new road show and it’s coming to Storrs for UConn Family Weekend. Pure Imagination: Once Upon a Voice is a 90-minute spectacular, featuring the incredible impressions, comedy and ventriloquism that has made Terry and his characters a must-see show for fans across the nation. The show features the classic characters Terry has made famous over the years: Winston the Impersonating Turtle; Country Star Walter T. Airdale; Apollo Theater legend Julius; perpetual slacker and stoner Duggie; Vikki the Cougar and

the world’s greatest Elvis impersonator, Maynard Tompkins.

