Mount Holyoke College Summer Theatre proudly presents “The 39 Steps” adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel of John Buchanen from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, playing July 17th-July 25th in the Studio Theatre of Kendall Sports & Dance Complex.

Our first season closes with a fast-paced comedy thriller packed with spies, mystery, and nonstop laughs. When ordinary man Richard Hannay becomes entangled in an international espionage plot, he is swept into a whirlwind adventure across Britain. Featuring a handful of actors playing dozens of characters, The 39 Steps is a wildly inventive theatrical experience that combines Hitchcock suspense with hilarious physical comedy.

This production is directed by Mochael Ofori with Set Design by Alina Tschumakow, Costume Design by Jensen Glick, Lighting Design by Sam Skynner, Sound Design by Kirk Longhofer.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, July 17th, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, July 18th, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, July 19th, 2:00pm

Wednesday, July 22nd, 7:30pm

Thursday, July 23rd, 7:30pm

Friday, July 24th, 7:30pm

Saturday, July 25th, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets: $15 General Admission | $25 Season Pass

For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit mhcsummertheatre.ludus.com or contact us at MHCSummerTheatres@MtHolyoke.edu.