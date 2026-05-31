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The Adaskin String Trio with Sally Pinkas, piano

The Adaskin String Trio with Sally Pinkas, piano

Long-time collaborators the Adaskin String Trio and Sally Pinkas, piano, present piano quartets by Beethoven and Brahms. The Adaskins will perform works by Alexis Roland-Manuel and local composer Joseph Marcello.

Charlemont Federated Church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mohawk Trail Concerts
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org
www.mohawktrailconcerts.org

Artist Group Info

Adaskin String Trio and Sally Pinkas
www.adaskinstringtrio.com
Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)
Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net
https://tinkycooks.com/