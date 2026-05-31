The Adaskin String Trio with Sally Pinkas, piano
The Adaskin String Trio with Sally Pinkas, piano
Long-time collaborators the Adaskin String Trio and Sally Pinkas, piano, present piano quartets by Beethoven and Brahms. The Adaskins will perform works by Alexis Roland-Manuel and local composer Joseph Marcello.
Charlemont Federated Church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mohawk Trail Concerts
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org
Artist Group Info
Adaskin String Trio and Sally Pinkas
Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net