The Annual Thank-you Concert
The Annual Thank-you Concert
The music begins at 3 pm with performances by
The Farmhouse Quartet, Masako Yanagita,
Estela Olevsky, Jerry Noble, Tinky Weisblat, and John Clark.
Following will be scrumptious food and drink provided by
the board of directors of MTC.
Our thank-you to the community, and to Belden Merims, long-time supporter, board member, and volunteer for MTC.
This event is free, please do come.
The Charlemont Federated Church
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mohawk Trail Concerts
info@mohawktrailconcerts.org
The Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main St (Rte 2)Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4136259511