The Annual Thank-you Concert

The music begins at 3 pm with performances by

The Farmhouse Quartet, Masako Yanagita,

Estela Olevsky, Jerry Noble, Tinky Weisblat, and John Clark.

Following will be scrumptious food and drink provided by

the board of directors of MTC.

Our thank-you to the community, and to Belden Merims, long-time supporter, board member, and volunteer for MTC.

This event is free, please do come.