The Bandierai degli Uffizi Bring the Spectacle of Renaissance Florence to Springfield

The Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts (ICCWM) is proud to announce a special cultural event featuring the internationally renowned Bandierai degli Uffizi, the Official Flagbearers of Florence, Italy, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM at The Plaza at MGM Springfield.

This free outdoor performance will showcase one of Italy's most celebrated Renaissance traditions, featuring breathtaking flag-waving displays, synchronized choreography, live drumming, and authentic historical pageantry that has captivated audiences throughout Europe and around the world.

The event will open with a performance by the Sorelle d'Italia Dancers, whose vibrant presentation of traditional Italian folk dance will set the stage for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating Italian culture, heritage, and artistic excellence.

The Bandierai degli Uffizi trace their roots to the rich civic traditions of Florence, where flagbearers played an important ceremonial role during public celebrations, military parades, and historic festivals. Today, they are recognized internationally as cultural ambassadors of Florence, preserving and sharing centuries-old traditions through spectacular performances that combine athleticism, precision, music, and history.

"This is a rare opportunity for our community to experience a living piece of Italian history right here in Springfield," said a spokesperson for the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts. "The Bandierai degli Uffizi represent the beauty, pride, and cultural heritage of Florence, and we are honored to welcome them to Western Massachusetts. Events like this help strengthen the connection between our local community and the rich traditions of Italy."

The performance is open to the public and suitable for all ages. Residents throughout Western Massachusetts, Connecticut, and the surrounding region are encouraged to attend and experience this extraordinary cultural presentation.

