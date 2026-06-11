The Clayton Effect - East Coast Debut

An official selection of the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival, the East Coast debut of The Clayton Effect is on view throughout June at Split Level Gallery, 33 Hawley Street in Northampton, MA.

Flush with saucy humor, social commentary, and a semi-autobiographical view on transgender life, step inside the bathroom to experience The Clayton Effect. Inspired by the foundational film editing principle developed in the 1900s (known as the Kuleshov Effect), this silent-but-deadly movie, lathered with a throwback feel and a razor-sharp modern twist, takes the plunge into representations of gender. Jiggling the handle has never been more fun!

In addition to the short film, queer artist Jacob Clayton will be showing four mixed-media photo-based self-portraits, as part of We Contain Multitudes: A Curated Collective of 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC Creatives’ Voices, curated by M. Rudder.