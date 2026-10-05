Illumine Vocal Ensemble, in collaboration with the American Guild of Organists Western Massachusetts chapter and the Mount Holyoke choirs, will present “The Echoing Vault,” a concert highlighting choral works with organ accompaniment and works for solo organ. The concert is on Sunday, November 1 at 2pm at Abbey Chapel, 50 College St, South Hadley. Tickets for the performance are available on a sliding scale at illuminechoir.org and at the door.

Abbey Chapel is unusual in possessing two very different organs: a Fisk Opus 84 designed to produce the expressive sounds of the Renaissance and Baroque periods, and the Skinner organ, which commands the “timber-rattling” power associated with modern instruments. The concert program ranges in style from Baroque to modern. Highlights will include a movement from Louis Vierne's “Messe solennelle,” featuring choir and both organs, James Macmillan’s “Cantos Sagrados,” a dramatic composition weaving together biblical allusions and poems about colonization and political violence in Latin America, and sacred music from a long Anglican tradition of celebrating the soaring beauty of vocal music accompanied by an organ.

The musicians performing at this concert will include organists Larry Schipull and Noah Horn; Illumine Ensemble, directed by Arianne Abela; and Mount Holyoke Glee Club and Chamber Singers, directed by Colin Britt.