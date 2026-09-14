The Fall of the House of Usher
The Fall of the House of Usher
Cape Rep Theatre continues our 2026 season with The Fall of the House of Usher, written by Gip Hoppe, Sound Design & Music by J Hagenbuckle. The show is directed by James P. Byrne. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater September 30 - October 25, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Saturday 10/10, 10/17 and 10/24 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $40, $30 for 35 and under. Student Rush 1/2 price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 10/02. Don’t miss Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn on Thursday, October 1, 6:30 pm. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 AM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM