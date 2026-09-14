Cape Rep Theatre continues our 2026 season with The Fall of the House of Usher, written by Gip Hoppe, Sound Design & Music by J Hagenbuckle. The show is directed by James P. Byrne. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater September 30 - October 25, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Saturday 10/10, 10/17 and 10/24 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $40, $30 for 35 and under. Student Rush 1/2 price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 10/02. Don’t miss Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn on Thursday, October 1, 6:30 pm. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.