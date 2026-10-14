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The Friendship Band's Friendsgiving

The Friendship Band's Friendsgiving

Grab your dancing bears, Friendsgiving is back! Join the Friendship Band and Mind Left Body at the Iron Horse for a night of Grateful Dead tunes and Friendship Band favorites. Your ticket does double duty: a great time for you, and support for the performing arts programs at Whole Children™ and Milestones.

The Iron Horse
36
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

ServiceNet
communications@servicenet.org
https://www.servicenet.org/

Artist Group Info

Friendship Band and Mind Left Body
https://www.mindleftbodyband.com/
The Iron Horse
18 Center St.
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
https://ironhorse.org