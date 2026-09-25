In The Mood for swing? Take a step back in time with the most sought after & popular big band of all time!

On October 24th the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to the 204 Cultural Arts auditorium for two shows to perform their greatest hit songs including In The Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo-Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls, Tuxedo Junction, and more classic songs of the swing era. Join their music director Erik Stabnau, vocalists, and the fifteen-member orchestra as they perform this legendary catalogue of big band/swing music just like it was done when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band 80 years ago.

Touring continuously since 1956, The Glenn Miller Orchestra continues to be featured in over 200 shows annually to audiences worldwide. Get your tickets now to experience this exciting and nostalgic show, with two opportunities: 4PM matinee & 7PM evening performance!

For more information on the Glenn Miller Orchestra visit: https://glennmillerorchestra.com/