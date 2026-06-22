The Howard Levy 4 plus Eugene Friesen

Grammy Award–winning harmonica virtuoso and pianist Howard Levy brings his genre-crossing quartet to Next Stage for an evening of dazzling musicianship and musical exploration. The Howard Levy 4 features guitarist Chris Siebold, bassist Joshua Ramos, and Brazilian drummer Luiz Ewerling, blending jazz, Latin, blues, world music, and original compositions into a vibrant, boundary-defying sound.

A founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Levy is internationally acclaimed for revolutionizing the diatonic harmonica, expanding its expressive range while retaining its soulful roots. Equally accomplished on piano, he creates performances filled with spontaneity, virtuosity, and imagination.

Opening the evening is four-time Grammy Award–winning cellist Eugene Friesen, celebrated for his lyrical playing, adventurous improvisation, and collaborations with artists including Dave Brubeck, Paul Simon, Dar Williams, and the Paul Winter Consort. A renowned performer, composer, and educator, Friesen brings a rich and expressive musical voice to the stage.