Cape Rep Theatre continues our 2026 season with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood, written by Macklin Devine, Seamus Devine, Paddo Devine and Maura Hanlon. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater November 12 - December 13, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Friday 11/27, Saturday 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05 and 12/12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $45, $30 for 35 and under; $25 for 18 and under. Student Rush 1/2 price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 11/13. Don’t miss Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn on Thursday, November 12, 6:30 pm. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

The Hundred Aker Wood

Written by Macklin Devine, Seamus Devine, Paddo Devine and Maura Hanlon

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Musical Direction by Scott Storr

Set Design by Ryan McGettigan

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Stage Manager Brielle Whalen

We are delighted to continue our mission of supporting new works by local artists with the world premiere musical, The Hundred Aker Wood by Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Maura Hanlon. This production embodies what we value most at Cape Rep: giving the artists in our community the opportunity to create, collaborate, take artistic risks, and share new stories with our audiences. The Hundred Aker Wood is the second musical created by this creative team, following their work Archibald Avery. Like so much of the work we champion at Cape Rep, it is a story sparked by the imaginations of artists right here in our community and brought to life through collaboration. When A.A. Milne wrote Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner, he wrote them for everyone. In this adaptation of the stories that became classics, it too, is meant for everyone at any age. It’s a perfect way to bring in the holiday season.

It’s nearly 11 and Billy Moon has an appointment. It’s his new aide Virgil’s first day and he doesn’t want to be late, but Billy would rather kill some time than be early for another appointment in a life that has been reduced to nothing but appointments. Who knew killing time could be so much fun? The Hundred Aker Wood is a story told with humor, heart and wonderful new songs.

Directed by Maura Hanlon, with musical direction by Scott Storr, the production features scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Susan Nicholson, and stage management by Brielle Whalen.

And then there’s the cast—a marvelous gathering of Cape Rep favorites, including Macklin Devine, Art Devine, Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell, Trish LaRose, Ian Hamilton, and Brian Lore Evans. With this much talent in one place, the stage is sure to be buzzing with energy, mischief, and a little bit of magic.

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. New this season, more matinees! You asked, we listened! We have added more matinees across the season. Check each show’s schedule for exact dates! For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.