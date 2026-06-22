The Klines
The Klines
Michael and Carrie Kline perform powerful country harmony duets from coal mining songs to family songs and front porch music.
Listeners may find themselves dancing a waltz to “Fiddler Jones” or “The Two Way Waltz,” and joining in on an ode to immigrants.
The Klines’ lives circle around one another and are inspired by Appalachian music and culture. Their voices carry the songs with truth and authenticity, and their guitar accompaniments and haunting harmonies, blanketed by Joe Blumenthal’s upright bass and notched up by Jim Armenti’s high powered mandolin, get you where you live.
Carrie Kline — guitar, vocals
Michael Kline — guitar, vocals
Jim Armenti — mandolin
Joe Blumenthal — double bass
1794 Meetinghouse
Adult: $20; Teen: $15; Child: FREE
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
1794 Meetinghouse Inc
314-504-6142
matthew@1794meetinghouse.org
1794 Meetinghouse
26 South Main StreetNew Salem, Massachusetts 01355
314-504-6142
info@1794meetinghouse.org