Michael and Carrie Kline perform powerful country harmony duets from coal mining songs to family songs and front porch music.

Listeners may find themselves dancing a waltz to “Fiddler Jones” or “The Two Way Waltz,” and joining in on an ode to immigrants.

The Klines’ lives circle around one another and are inspired by Appalachian music and culture. Their voices carry the songs with truth and authenticity, and their guitar accompaniments and haunting harmonies, blanketed by Joe Blumenthal’s upright bass and notched up by Jim Armenti’s high powered mandolin, get you where you live.

Carrie Kline — guitar, vocals

Michael Kline — guitar, vocals

Jim Armenti — mandolin

Joe Blumenthal — double bass