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The Next Generation of Jazz Benefit Concert

The Next Generation of Jazz Benefit Concert

Music at the Center and JAzz Productions present a community benefit concert event: "The Next Generation of Jazz.”

This piano & voice concert will present 5 of the bright, young, rising stars of this music to support the next generation of performing arts students here in South Hadley. The performance will feature Caelan Cardello on piano, and vocalists Julia Danielle, Kate Kortum, June Cavlan, and Joie Bianco, .

The concert will also include performances by the vocal jazz trio The Sunhouse Singers (Kortum, Cavlan, and Bianco) and the South Hadley High School Jazz Band.

Center Church
$30 / $40 / $15
03:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

JAzz Productions
https://www.facebook.com/JAzzProLive/
Center Church
One Church Street
South Hadley, Massachusetts 01075
(413) 532-2262
centerchurch@verizon.net
https://centerchurchsouthhadley.org/