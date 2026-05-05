The Noble Train Arrives

During the winter of 1775-76, Henry Knox’s “Noble Train of Artillery” passed through several nearby towns en route from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston. There, the 59-pieces of captured British ordinance, hauled 300 miles over frozen rivers and snow-covered mountains by oxen and horse, played a crucial role in forcing the British evacuation of the city in the Spring of 1776.

In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of Knox’s remarkable achievement, this extraordinary feat will come to life on the grounds of the historic Thomas Smith House as costumed educators from Fort Ticonderoga, with (non-firing) cannon and live oxen, present engaging oratory and dramatic demonstrations.

This fascinating living history event is perfect for the whole family!

The c. 1757 Thomas Smith House and 1920 Delmore Hawthorne Garage will also be open for tours.

This event is free and open to the public.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Agawam Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.