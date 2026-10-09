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The President

The President

One day in the life of a U.S. president facing a series of crises. Will it all end in martial law or democratic uprising? The President is a fast-paced, funny one-man show that looks at how power corrupts and absolute power can seriously mess up your life.

City Space
$10-25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

John Feffer
2022949128
johnfeffer@gmail.com
johnfeffer.com

Artist Group Info

John Feffer
johnfeffer@gmail.com
johnfeffer@gmail.com
City Space
43 main st
Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
4132827705