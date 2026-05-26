Cape Rep Theatre continues our 2026 season with The Real Inspector Hound, written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Holly Erin McCarthy. Performances will be held in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater June 23 - July 19, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Wednesday 07/01, 07/08 and 07/15 at 2:00 pm. No performance 7/4. Tickets are $40, $30 for patrons 35 and under, student rush half price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 06/26. Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

The Real Inspector Hound

Written by Tom Stoppard

Directed by Holly Erin McCarthy

Set Design by Ellen Rousseau adapted from the original design by Robert R. Troie, Founding Artistic Director

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Sound Design by Maura Hanlon

Stage Manager Kaleigh Mason

Considered by many as “nearly perfect,” this is Stoppard at his wittiest. If you love a spoof on an Agatha Christie whodunit, this is the show for you! We originally produced this comic gem in the Outdoor Theater in 1994; Founding Artistic Director Bob Troie directed and designed the sets. We are excited to present it again in the Indoor Theater with Bob’s original design as inspiration.

Holly Erin McCarthy is very well known to Cape audiences as an actor, director and playwright. Set Design has been adapted by Ellen Rousseau from the original design by Robert R. Troie, Cape Rep’s founding Artistic Director. The production team includes Cape Rep resident costume designer Robin McLaughlin, lighting designer Susan Nicholson, sound designer Maura Hanlon, and stage manager Kaleigh Mason.

The cast of this production features a company of wonderfully funny actors including returning performers Ari Lew, Anthony Teixiera, Jakov Schwartzberg, Trish LaRose, Holly Erin McCarthy, Elijah Corbin, Ian Ryan, Ian Hamilton and Macklin Devine. Joining the company in their Cape Rep debuts are are Emma Joanis and Erica Morris.

All performances will be in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. New this season, more matinees! You asked, we listened! We have added more matinees across the season. Check each show’s schedule for exact dates! For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.